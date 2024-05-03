DATE ISSUED: Friday, 3rd May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Instability and moisture associated with a multi-layered trough will cause cloudiness, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant. Meanwhile, winds are expected to gradually weaken during this forecast period.
Seas will remain slight through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
31°C / 87°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
