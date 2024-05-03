DATE ISSUED: Friday, 3rd May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and moisture associated with a multi-layered trough will cause cloudiness, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant. Meanwhile, winds are expected to gradually weaken during this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1906