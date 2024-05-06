DATE ISSUED: Monday, 6 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 7 May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected across the region today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, a surge of moisture associated with another multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers towards the end of the forecast period.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of thunder.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers,
Poss. Thunder
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
