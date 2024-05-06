DATE ISSUED: Monday, 6 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 7 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected across the region today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, a surge of moisture associated with another multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers towards the end of the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Poss. Thunder Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

