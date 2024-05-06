PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 6 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 7 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected across the region today. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. Meanwhile, a surge of moisture associated with another multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers towards the end of the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                    

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers,

Poss. Thunder

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

30°C / 86°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:43 AM

05:42 AM

05:42 AM

SUNSET

06:35 PM

06:36 PM

06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1907

