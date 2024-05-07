DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 7th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere remains moist and slightly unstable today. Meanwhile, winds remain light to gentle. Conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, as a frontal boundary and trough affect the region. Expect cloudy conditions, rain showers, and thunderstorms, overnight and onwards.

Seas will remain slight during throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1908