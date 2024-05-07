DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 7th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere remains moist and slightly unstable today. Meanwhile, winds remain light to gentle. Conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, as a frontal boundary and trough affect the region. Expect cloudy conditions, rain showers, and thunderstorms, overnight and onwards.
Seas will remain slight during throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
