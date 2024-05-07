PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 7th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 8th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The atmosphere remains moist and slightly unstable today. Meanwhile, winds remain light to gentle. Conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight, as a frontal boundary and trough affect the region. Expect cloudy conditions, rain showers, and thunderstorms, overnight and onwards. 
Seas will remain slight during throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                     WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:36 PM
06:36 PM

