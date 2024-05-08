A HEAVY RAINFALL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY 9th MAY 2024 …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain-showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moist and unstable conditions persist as a trough continues to affect the island. Expect cloudy conditions, rain-showers, and isolated thunderstorms, which may become prolonged and/or heavy. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rockslides are advised to exercise caution.

Seas will remain slight over the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

