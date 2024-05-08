PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

A HEAVY RAINFALL  ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY 9th MAY 2024 …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain-showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moist and unstable conditions persist as a trough continues to affect the island. Expect cloudy conditions, rain-showers, and isolated thunderstorms, which may become prolonged and/or heavy. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rockslides are advised to exercise caution.
Seas will remain slight over the upcoming days.
 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                     WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 ft
 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
 
FORECASTER: Craig
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Poss. Thunder
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
05:41 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:36 PM
06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-22

