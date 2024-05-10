DATE ISSUED: Friday 10th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 11th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, available moisture may cause isolated showers.

Slight seas will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1909