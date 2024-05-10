PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 10th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 11th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, available moisture may cause isolated showers.

Slight seas will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 WEATHER

Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Slightly Hazy

Isolated Showers

Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

05:41 AM

05:41 AM

05:40 AM

SUNSET

06:37 PM

06:37 PM

06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1909

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY