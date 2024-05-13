DATE ISSUED: Monday 13th May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 14th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system dominates, maintaining stable conditions and generally gentle winds across the region. Expect hot and generally fair conditions, during this forecast period. Slight seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 3 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with possible brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1910