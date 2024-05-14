DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 14th May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Isolated showers are possible overnight.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system dominates, maintaining stable conditions and light to gentle winds across the region. Expect hot conditionsduring this forecast period. Keep to the shade when possible and stay hydrated. Slight seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Light Haze Possible Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Possible Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Possible Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1911