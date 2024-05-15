DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 15th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Mostly fair.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Limited shower activity and light to gentle winds could be expected during the next few days.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1912