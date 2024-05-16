DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintaining mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers possible Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1913