PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintaining mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                     WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible

Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible

Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

SUNRISE

05:39 AM

05:39 AM

05:38 AM

SUNSET

06:39 PM

06:39 PM

06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1913

