DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintaining mostly gentle winds.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
|
06:40 PM
