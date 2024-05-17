DATE ISSUED: Friday, 17 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 18 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally fair weather will prevail across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may produce a brief shower at times. Hot days and warm nights are expected throughout the weekend. Keep hydrated and under shade, as much as possible.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST