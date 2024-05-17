Friday, May 17, 2024
  DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th May 2024 WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly...

