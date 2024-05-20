PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Monday 20th May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 21st May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system continues to dominate and maintains gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, hot, and humid conditions persist, and isolated showers are expected. Expect slight to moderate sea conditions into mid-week.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

thumbnail SatSingle vis 2

 
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:40 PM
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
 
 
 
 
 
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1915

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY