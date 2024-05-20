PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Monday 20th May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 21st May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system continues to dominate and maintains gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, hot, and humid conditions persist, and isolated showers are expected. Expect slight to moderate sea conditions into mid-week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

The next weather forecast will be issued: Today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).