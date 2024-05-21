DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The high-pressure system maintains hot, and humid conditions, and gentle winds across the region. However, a gradual change is expected towards cloudy and showery conditions from tomorrow (Wednesday), as an upper-level trough starts affecting the region.
Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated thunderstorms likely
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Isolated thunderstorms likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:41 PM
|
06:41 PM
|
06:42 PM
