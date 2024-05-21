DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The high-pressure system maintains hot, and humid conditions, and gentle winds across the region. However, a gradual change is expected towards cloudy and showery conditions from tomorrow (Wednesday), as an upper-level trough starts affecting the region.

Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated thunderstorms likely Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Isolated thunderstorms likely HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1916