PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The high-pressure system maintains hot, and humid conditions, and gentle winds across the region. However, a gradual change is expected towards cloudy and showery conditions from tomorrow (Wednesday), as an upper-level trough starts affecting the region.
Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
thumbnail SatSingle vis 3
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated thunderstorms likely
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Isolated thunderstorms likely
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1916

