DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 22nd May 2024 @ 11:50 LST (15:50 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts in showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Unstable conditions associated with an upper-level trough results in cloudiness, rain-showers, and possible thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of flood prone areas should monitor conditions and when necessary, take measures to protect life and property.

Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Poss. Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1917