DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 22nd May 2024 @ 11:50 LST (15:50 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts in showers.
SYNOPSIS:
Unstable conditions associated with an upper-level trough results in cloudiness, rain-showers, and possible thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of flood prone areas should monitor conditions and when necessary, take measures to protect life and property.
Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:41 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1917
