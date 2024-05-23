DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 23, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 24, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday morning: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A more stable atmosphere is expected. Nevertheless, moisture embedded in the wind flow could produce cloudy periods and isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas will continue into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1918