DATE ISSUED: Friday 24th May 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 25th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly to occasionally cloudy.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable conditions and gentle to moderate winds persist, as a high-pressure system dominates. Meanwhile, available moisture levels are expected to fluctuate during this forecast period. Resulting in hot and humid daytime conditions and isolated showers overnight.

Slight seas will continue throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:42 PM 06:43 PM

