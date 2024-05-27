PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 27th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture trailing a tropical wave coupled with unstable conditions will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,
 Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

27°C / 81°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

05:37 AM

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

SUNSET

06:43 PM

06:43 PM

06:44 PM

