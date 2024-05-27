DATE ISSUED: Monday, 27th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture trailing a tropical wave coupled with unstable conditions will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1920
