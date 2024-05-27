DATE ISSUED: Monday, 27th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with light haze and isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday morning: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture trailing a tropical wave coupled with unstable conditions will cause cloudy periods, showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Light Haze, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:43 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1920