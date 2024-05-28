DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and weak instability associated with a surface trough may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will promote warm and humid conditions.
Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light haze,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
