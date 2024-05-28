DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and weak instability associated with a surface trough may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will promote warm and humid conditions.

Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light haze, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:44 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1921