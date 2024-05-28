PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Lingering moisture and weak instability associated with a surface trough may cause brief isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will promote warm and humid conditions.

Seas are expected to remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                 WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Light haze,

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy / Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy / Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

27°C / 81°F

SUNRISE

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

05:36 AM

SUNSET

06:43 PM

06:44 PM

06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1921

