DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 29 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture from a recent surface trough may produce a brief shower from time to time during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the humid atmosphere will allow for hot days and warm nights to persist. Keep hydrated and under shade as much as possible.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:44 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1922