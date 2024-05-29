PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 29 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30 May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Lingering moisture from a recent surface trough may produce a brief shower from time to time during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the humid atmosphere will allow for hot days and warm nights to persist. Keep hydrated and under shade as much as possible.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:44 PM
06:44 PM
06:45 PM

