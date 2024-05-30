DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 30 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 31 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The humid atmosphere will allow for hot days and warm nights to persist. Keep hydrated and under shade as much as possible. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected across the region during the next few days. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1923