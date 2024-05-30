PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 30 May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 31 May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The humid atmosphere will allow for hot days and warm nights to persist. Keep hydrated and under shade as much as possible. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is expected across the region during the next few days. As such, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis 3
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:44 PM
06:45 PM
06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1923

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY