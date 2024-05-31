DATE ISSUED: Friday 31st May 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 1st June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region and results in hazy conditions. As such, persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Additionally, humid conditions persist and allow for hot days and warm nights. Keep to the shade, whenever possible and stay hydrated.

Slight to moderate seas, are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Hazy Isolated Showers possible Hazy Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1924