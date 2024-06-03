PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL:  Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th June 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. 
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 
Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts. 
SYNOPSIS: 
There is an increased chance of showers across the local area due to high moisture levels and instability associated with a westward moving Tropical Wave.  Residents and visitors should remain vigilant as showers could cause ponding in low lying areas.  
Slight to moderate seas, are expected through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None 
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday Cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis 5
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy /Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C /880°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:46 PM
06:46 PM
06:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1925

