DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th June 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

There is an increased chance of showers across the local area due to high moisture levels and instability associated with a westward moving Tropical Wave. Residents and visitors should remain vigilant as showers could cause ponding in low lying areas.

Slight to moderate seas, are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday Cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy /Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C /880°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

