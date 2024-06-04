DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 4 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday evening: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a nearby tropical disturbance will account for cloudy skies, sporadic showers, and possibility of thunder. Some of these showers may be heavy; therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to be vigilant, due to possible ponding of water.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:46 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1926