DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 5 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 6 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Periodic clouds and isolated showers are expected across the local area today, due to lingering moisture and instability from a recent area of disturbed weather. Some of these showers may be accompanied by thunder. As such, residents and visitors are advised to be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Partly Cloudy, brief Local Showers Partly Cloudy, possible Local Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:46 PM 06:47 PM 06:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1927