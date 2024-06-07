PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Hot and humid daytime conditions, and a warm night.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture levels are slowly reducing over the area, welcoming stable weather this weekend. As a result, expect hot and humid conditions this weekend. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible! Meanwhile, concentrations of Saharan dust are decreasing across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Expect slight to moderate seas this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Hot & humid. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Slightly Hazy
Hot & Humid
Hot & Humid
 Brief Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy,
Localised Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
05:36 AM
SUNSET
06:47 PM
06:47 PM
06:48 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1928

