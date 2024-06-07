DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Hot and humid daytime conditions, and a warm night.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture levels are slowly reducing over the area, welcoming stable weather this weekend. As a result, expect hot and humid conditions this weekend. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible! Meanwhile, concentrations of Saharan dust are decreasing across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Expect slight to moderate seas this weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Hot & humid. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Slightly Hazy
Hot & Humid
|
Hot & Humid
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Localised Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:47 PM
|
06:47 PM
|
06:48 PM
