DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Hot and humid daytime conditions, and a warm night.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture levels are slowly reducing over the area, welcoming stable weather this weekend. As a result, expect hot and humid conditions this weekend. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible! Meanwhile, concentrations of Saharan dust are decreasing across the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Expect slight to moderate seas this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Hot & humid. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Slightly Hazy

Hot & Humid Hot & Humid

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Localised Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:47 PM 06:48 PM

