DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 11 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 12 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hot & humid, with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds moving in the mostly gentle wind-flow may cause brief local showers, particularly during the overnight hours. Meanwhile hot and humid conditions remain across the local region. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hot & humid, with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:48 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1929