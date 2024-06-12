DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 12th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Hot and humid daytime conditions, and a warm night.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable conditions and gentle to moderate winds persist, supporting hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade when possible.

Expect slight seas into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid, despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Possible Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1930