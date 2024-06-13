DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Hot and humid, with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33 °C / 91 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere and gentle winds support hot and humid conditions across the region today. However, a weak trough brings additional moisture and isolated showers from tonight. Expect slight seas into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1931
