DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Hot and humid, with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere and gentle winds support hot and humid conditions across the region today. However, a weak trough brings additional moisture and isolated showers from tonight. Expect slight seas into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Hot & Humid Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1931