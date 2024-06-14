DATE ISSUED: Friday 14th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 15th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable and calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough is affecting the region by increasing moisture levels, and triggering showers . Meanwhile, gentle winds enhance hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible!

Expect slight seas until early next week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Light Haze Local Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1932