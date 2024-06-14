DATE ISSUED: Friday 14th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 15th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable and calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A trough is affecting the region by increasing moisture levels, and triggering showers . Meanwhile, gentle winds enhance hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible!
Expect slight seas until early next week.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Light Haze
Local Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:50 PM
