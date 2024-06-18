DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 18th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph, becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave is affecting the island. Associated showers are expected, from late afternoon/early evening to overnight, and may become heavy. Meanwhile, weak winds maintain hot and humid daytime conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Expect slight to moderate seas over the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1934