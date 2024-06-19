PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 19th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 20th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite general cloudiness.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable conditions are expected, as relatively drier air affects the region. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will provide some relief from hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid despite general cloudiness. Brief showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
SUNSET
06:50 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
 
 

