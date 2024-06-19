DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 19th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 20th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Hot and humid despite general cloudiness.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable conditions are expected, as relatively drier air affects the region. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will provide some relief from hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Hot and humid despite general cloudiness. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-22