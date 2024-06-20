DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 20 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21 June 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere be maintained across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds drifting with the easterly winds may trigger brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas will be maintained through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot & humid.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1935