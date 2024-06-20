DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 20 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21 June 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere be maintained across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds drifting with the easterly winds may trigger brief showers.
Slight to moderate seas will be maintained through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot & humid.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1935
