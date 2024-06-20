PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 20 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21 June 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere be maintained across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds drifting with the easterly winds may trigger brief showers.
Slight to moderate seas will be maintained through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None 
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly. 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot & humid. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

