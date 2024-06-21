PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd June 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible. 
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a gentle breeze of 8 to 12 mph. 
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture will influence cloudy skies and the possibility for brief showers across the local area. A plume of Saharan dust is approaching the region thus hazy skies are anticipated through the weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.  
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the weekend. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None 
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly. 
OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with haze. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1936

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY