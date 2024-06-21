DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd June 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a gentle breeze of 8 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture will influence cloudy skies and the possibility for brief showers across the local area. A plume of Saharan dust is approaching the region thus hazy skies are anticipated through the weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with haze.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1936
