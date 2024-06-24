DATE ISSUED: Monday 24th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hazy and breezy with isolated showers. There is a low chance of thunderstorms.

This evening through Tuesday midday: Warm and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and occasional gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave is affecting the region, bringing isolated showers and possible thunderstorms. Persons in flood-prone areas should be vigilant, as localized flooding is possible from heavier showers.

Meanwhile, a high concentration of Saharan dust is affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory issues should take the necessary precautions.

Expect slight to moderate seas to persist into midweek.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot, humid, and hazy. Brief local showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Hazy Isolated Showers

Likely Thunderstorm Hot & Humid Hazy Isolated Shower Possible Hot & Humid Sightly Hazy Isolated Shower Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1937