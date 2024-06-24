DATE ISSUED: Monday 24th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hazy and breezy with isolated showers. There is a low chance of thunderstorms.
This evening through Tuesday midday: Warm and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and occasional gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tropical wave is affecting the region, bringing isolated showers and possible thunderstorms. Persons in flood-prone areas should be vigilant, as localized flooding is possible from heavier showers.
Meanwhile, a high concentration of Saharan dust is affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory issues should take the necessary precautions.
Expect slight to moderate seas to persist into midweek.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot, humid, and hazy. Brief local showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy
Hazy
Isolated Showers
Likely Thunderstorm
|
Hot & Humid
Hazy
Isolated Shower Possible
|
Hot & Humid
Sightly Hazy
Isolated Shower Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1937
View comments
Hide comments