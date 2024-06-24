PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday 24th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hazy and breezy with isolated showers. There is a low chance of thunderstorms.
This evening through Tuesday midday: Warm and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph, and occasional gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A tropical wave is affecting the region, bringing isolated showers and possible thunderstorms. Persons in flood-prone areas should be vigilant, as localized flooding is possible from heavier showers.
Meanwhile, a high concentration of Saharan dust is affecting the region. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory issues should take the necessary precautions.
Expect slight to moderate seas to persist into midweek.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Hot, humid, and hazy. Brief local showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Generally Cloudy
Hazy
Isolated Showers
Likely Thunderstorm
Hot & Humid
Hazy
Isolated Shower Possible
Hot & Humid
Sightly Hazy
Isolated Shower Possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1937

