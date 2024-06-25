DATE ISSUED : Tuesday 25th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 26th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Hot, humid, and hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A thick plume of Saharan dust brings drier conditions across the region and restricts significant shower activity. Expect briefer showers, reduced visibility, and lower air quality, through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Expect slight to moderate seas. However, small-craft operators venturing into open waters may experience rougher seas and should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of any upcoming systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Hot, humid, and hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Hazy Hot & Humid Brief Showers Slightly Hazy Hot & Humid Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

