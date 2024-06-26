DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 26 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27 June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Hot and humid with a hazy sky.
Thursday morning through midday: Hot, humid, and hazy, with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Hot and humid conditions will continue, with Saharan dust affecting air quality and visibility. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
A few showers are possible tomorrow due to disruptions in the wind.
Marine conditions are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Possible Local Shower
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
possible Local Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
