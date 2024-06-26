DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 26 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Hot and humid with a hazy sky.

Thursday morning through midday: Hot, humid, and hazy, with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Hot and humid conditions will continue, with Saharan dust affecting air quality and visibility. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

A few showers are possible tomorrow due to disruptions in the wind.

Marine conditions are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Possible Local Shower Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, possible Local Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1939