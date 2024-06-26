PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 26 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27 June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Hot and humid with a hazy sky.
Thursday morning through midday: Hot, humid, and hazy, with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Hot and humid conditions will continue, with Saharan dust affecting air quality and visibility. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
A few showers are possible tomorrow due to disruptions in the wind.
Marine conditions are predicted to be slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Possible Local Shower
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
possible Local Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
29°C / 84°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:39 AM
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1939

