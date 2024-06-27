PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hot, humid, and slightly hazy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Hot and humid with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A weak trough will account for brief isolated showers. Additionally, Saharan dust is decreasing, improved air quality and visibility is expected. Nevertheless, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid despite brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Slightly Hazy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers possible
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
28°C / 82°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1940

