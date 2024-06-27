DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot, humid, and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Hot and humid with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak trough will account for brief isolated showers. Additionally, Saharan dust is decreasing, improved air quality and visibility is expected. Nevertheless, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hot and humid despite brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Slightly Hazy Hot & Humid Isolated Showers Hot & Humid Isolated Showers possible Hot & Humid Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1940