DATE ISSUED: Friday, 28 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 29 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid with light haze and brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few brief showers from time to time. Meanwhile, light concentrations of Saharan Dust will still affect the local region through the next 24 hours. Additionally, humid conditions persist and allow for hot temperatures. Keep to the shade, whenever possible and stay hydrated.

Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A tropical wave (i.e., Invest 95L), located in the central Atlantic has a high chance of formation through the next 48 hours. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or on Saturday. Invest 95L currently poses no direct threat to St. Maarten. Another tropical wave, located in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of formation within the next 7 days. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week while it moves generally westward.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1941