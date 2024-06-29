DATE ISSUED: Saturday, 29 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 30 June 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture associated with patches of low-level clouds moving across the local region will account for a high probability of showers. Meanwhile slightly breezy conditions may provide slight relief to the persistent heat. Nevertheless, stay hydrated.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet are expected through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

As of 11am, Tropical Storm Beryl was located about 1140 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. It is forecast to move generally westward and cross the southern Caribbean late Sunday into Monday. Further strengthening is expected and Beryl could become a hurricane tonight or Sunday. However, it is predicted to pass about 310 miles south-southwest of St. Maarten late Monday into Tuesday and does not pose a direct threat. The tropical wave, located in the eastern Atlantic has a low (20%) to medium (60%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Slow development of this system is possible by mid-week, while it also moves generally westward.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST