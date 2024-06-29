DATE ISSUED: Saturday, 29 June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) 30 June 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Sunday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture associated with patches of low-level clouds moving across the local region will account for a high probability of showers. Meanwhile slightly breezy conditions may provide slight relief to the persistent heat. Nevertheless, stay hydrated.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet are expected through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
- As of 11am, Tropical Storm Beryl was located about 1140 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. It is forecast to move generally westward and cross the southern Caribbean late Sunday into Monday. Further strengthening is expected and Beryl could become a hurricane tonight or Sunday. However, it is predicted to pass about 310 miles south-southwest of St. Maarten late Monday into Tuesday and does not pose a direct threat.
- The tropical wave, located in the eastern Atlantic has a low (20%) to medium (60%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Slow development of this system is possible by mid-week, while it also moves generally westward.
The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
