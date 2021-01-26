DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2021…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with occasional showers.

Wednesday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Patches of low-level clouds associated with a frontal boundary will cause occasional showers.

Seas will continue to deteriorate and peak at 9 feet during this forecast period, due to the effects of long period northerly swells. Therefore, small craft and high surf advisories have been issued. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1044