DATE ISSUED: Sunday 30th June 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) 1st July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Hot, hazy, and breezy. There is a low chance for isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region and limiting precipitation. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, brisk winds provide some relief from otherwise hot and humid conditions. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Expect moderate seas today and a gradual deterioration starting tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should monitor updates.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

As of 11:00 am, Hurricane Beryl is currently centered about 747 miles southeast of St. Maarten. Beryl is currently moving westward at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Currently posing NO DIRECT THREAT to St Maarten. The center of Beryl is forecast to pass about 538 miles south-southwest of St. Maarten overnight Monday into Tuesday. The tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium (40%) to high (70%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. A tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward. The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy Possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Thunderstorms Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers

Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1943