DATE ISSUED: Monday 1st July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd July 2024

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT!

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hot, hazy, and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

This evening through Tuesday midday: Warm and breezy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, with higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The plume of Saharan dust exits the region today. However, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist and an increase in both moisture and instability brings showers and possible thunderstorms overnight.

Moderate seas are expected today, with a gradual deterioration to rough starting overnight. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

As of 11:00am, Hurricane Beryl is currently centered about 407 miles south-southeast of St. Maarten. Beryl is currently moving west-northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Currently posing NO DIRECT THREAT to St Maarten. The center of Beryl is forecast to pass about 330 miles southwest of St. Maarten tonight. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium (40%) to high (70%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. A tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers

Possible Thunderstorms Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 30°C / 86°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:41 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

