DATE ISSUED: Wednesday July 03, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 04, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through evening: Warm, breezy, and hazy.

Overnight through Thursday midday: Increasingly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of Saharan Dust and drier air will maintain hazy skies and hot conditions today. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take precautions. Thereafter, a tropical wave approaching the region is predicted to increase shower activity and produce thunderstorms. Showers can become heavy at times. Therefore, persons in flood prone areas should be vigilant.

Moderate seas are expected to peak at 7 feet. Small craft-operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

The strong tropical wave approaching the region continues to have a low (10%) and (20%) chance of formation within the next 2-7 days. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur as it moves across the Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, squally weather is possible across the region from today.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST