DATE ISSUED: Friday, 5 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 6 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a local shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will maintain cloudiness and a high chance for isolated showers with the possibility of thunder this afternoon. A drier atmosphere will prevail thereafter. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist across the local region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and hazy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST