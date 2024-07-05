DATE ISSUED: Friday, 5 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 6 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with isolated showers and possible thunder.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a local shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability will maintain cloudiness and a high chance for isolated showers with the possibility of thunder this afternoon. A drier atmosphere will prevail thereafter. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist across the local region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and hazy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hot & Humid,
possible Local Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1947
