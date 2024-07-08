DATE ISSUED: Monday, 8 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 9 July 2024

…THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Generally cloudy and hazy with few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will continue to affect the local area. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible during this forecast period. Various concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality during the next few days. As a result, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Cloudy/ Scattered showers

Isolated thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Hot & Humid, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1948