DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 9th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (06:00 LST) 10th July 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Hazy and warm
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier and more stable atmosphere will settle over the region today. Low level clouds drifting with the gentle to moderate easterly winds may produce isolated showers across the local area. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality during the upcoming days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly cloudy & Hazy
Local Showers possible
|
Slightly hazy
Hot & Humid
Isolated Showers
|
Hot and Humid
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1949
