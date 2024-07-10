DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 11 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, hot, humid, and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier atmosphere is settling over the local region, limiting shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hot, Slightly Hazy,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
possible Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
05:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1950
View comments
Hide comments