DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 11 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, hot, humid, and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier atmosphere is settling over the local region, limiting shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hot, Slightly Hazy, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, possible Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1950