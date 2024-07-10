PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 10 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 11 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, hot, humid, and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A drier atmosphere is settling over the local region, limiting shower activity. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will persist over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy, breezy, and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 SatSingle avn 2
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hot, Slightly Hazy,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
possible Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
28°C / 82°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:44 AM
05:44 AM
05:44 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1950

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY