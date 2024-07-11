PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 11 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 12 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the easterly wind flow will produce isolated showers across the local area. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder. As such, road-users are advised to be vigilant, due to possible ponding of water. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected during the upcoming weekend.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail, before deteriorating by end of the week.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers and possible thunder.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Isolated Showers
Cloudy, Breezy,
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:44 AM
05:44 AM
05:45 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:52 PM
06:52 PM

