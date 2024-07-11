DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 11 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 12 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds drifting with the easterly wind flow will produce isolated showers across the local area. Some of these showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunder. As such, road-users are advised to be vigilant, due to possible ponding of water. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust are expected during the upcoming weekend.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail, before deteriorating by end of the week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy, and hazy with isolated showers and possible thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Breezy,

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:44 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-22