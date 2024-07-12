DATE ISSUED: Friday 12th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 13th July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Hazy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

This evening through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and hazy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally unstable conditions are expected across the region due to an incoming tropical wave. Expect scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts. Due to expected showers, residents and users of flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region this weekend. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy / Hazy

Scattered Showers Isolated thunderstorms Variably Cloudy / Hazy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy Slight Hazy Breezy

Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:45 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:52 PM 06:52 PM

R

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1951