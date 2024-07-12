DATE ISSUED: Friday 12th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 13th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Hazy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
This evening through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and hazy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally unstable conditions are expected across the region due to an incoming tropical wave. Expect scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts. Due to expected showers, residents and users of flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect the region this weekend. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and hazy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy / Hazy
Scattered Showers
Isolated thunderstorms
|
Variably Cloudy / Hazy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy
Slight Hazy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
|
06:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1951
