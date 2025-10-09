PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN …TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT… | THE DAILY HERALD

…FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 9th October 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday evening (18:00 LST) 10th October 2025

WEATHER:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers. Thunderstorms are likely.

Friday morning through evening: Cloudy to overcast and windy with scattered moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forrecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday evening: East northeasterly at first, becoming southwesterly to southerly with a moderate to strong breeze at 13 to 26 mph and higher gusts up to storm force.

SYNOPSIS:

Tropical Storm Jerry will cause cloudiness, scattered showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and hazardous seas across the region during the next 24 hours. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock slides are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to avoid open waters. Interests along the coast should exercise extreme aution and take the necessary actions to preserve life and property.

Seas will deteriorate and peak near 13 feet during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 13 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5pm, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located about 175 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. TS Jerry is moving west-northwestward near 18 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Jerry is expected to pass approximately 85 miles northeast of St. Maarten early on Friday.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday evening: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2279