Pure White Party at Boardwalk Café | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the dance enthusiasts at last year’s White Party with Boardwalk Café owner Werner Leschanowsky in the background.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A Taste of the Pure White Party took place at Boardwalk Café on Friday. Dion “Mega D” Humphreys was one of two disc jockeys for the event attended by many who came out in white attire.

Mega D said many people mistakenly thought the event was a pre-Pure White party, but instead it was just to give residents a taste of what the Pure White Party would be like. Many people danced the night away to the music of Mega D and DJ Sense.

The Pure White Party will be hosted at Boardwalk Cafe on Friday, February 26. This free dance event – the fifth of its kind – will kick off at 8:00pm.

“Pure White with a Touch of Gold” is the theme of this year’s annual White Party. Organiser Mega D said there will be all kinds of dance music – classical funk, reggae, alternative, R&B, salsa and Latin.

“Last year, 700 guests put on their extravagant white outfits and danced the night away,” he recalled. “This year, we shall be holding a competition for the best male attire. Judges will decide which extraordinary male will win a plasma TV for the most spectacular outfit.”

Mega D said the Touch of Gold is to reflect the “Golden Rock” and, more important, the challenges the island has been facing over the last year with COVID-19. “We have been extremely fortunate that our community has come together to deal with the uncertainties. Our slogan ‘Leave a sparkle wherever you go’ is designed to signal our unity.”

Because of parking and crowd logistics, attendees can leave their vehicles starting from Blue Bead restaurant up to Smoke Alley. There will be shuttle buses to Boardwalk Cafe.

“Five DJs will keep the fire under your feet,” said Mega D. Mr. Runnthings and DJ Rock of Statia will alternate with DJ Zander Zone and DJ Uncle Davio from Saba. Popular DJ Sense will round off the music by early morning. An official after party will take off at Club Calabash with Daddy Slim, DJ Zander Zone and DJ Sense.

Further music will be broadcast at Lions’ Den Village on Saturday, February 27. Part of the entire Musical Experience Weekend, this main event will feature live bands from Statia and Saba, as well as virtual international performances.

“We decided to call the Saturday night celebration Vaccine,” Mega D announced. “Last year, we hosted an audience of over 800 people – many from neighbouring islands. This year, that will not be possible, but we are placing a lot of trust in our community to work towards immunity. We shall be releasing more details about our Vaccine happening in the days to come. Statia really is a musical experience.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pure-white-party-at-boardwalk-cafe